Chilliwack Council Moves Ahead on Project Next to District 1881 – A Six Story Complex – 82 Units and Commercial Space

Chilliwac (with files from the City of Chilliwack and Build Chilliwack) – At the December 3 meeting, Chilliwack City Council approved a series of variances needed to move forward with a new mixed-use development downtown. The project, located at the corner of Gore Avenue, Princess Avenue, and Young Road, was rezoned earlier this year to allow for a six-story building with 82 residential units, ground-floor commercial space, and a five-story parkade.

OTG Developments, the company behind the project, has been working on developments like this since 2007. They specialize in navigating the complex processes involved in property development, from working with government agencies to engaging with the public. Their goal is to take ideas and turn them into finished projects, and this downtown development is one more step toward realizing Chilliwack’s urban potential.

This approval means the developer, OTG Developments, can now move ahead with the project, though it required some adjustments to zoning rules to make it work.

What the Variances Mean

The project faced a few challenges due to the site’s shape and the scope of the proposed development. To address these, Council approved several variances.

For example, the parkade will be slightly taller than the usual limit—just under two meters higher—so it can fit an elevator shaft and ramps. The building itself will also take up a bit more of the lot than zoning typically allows, increasing the coverage from 60% to 66%.

Rooftop Amenities

One of the standout features of this development is the shared rooftop amenity space. It includes a 490-square-meter outdoor common area and an additional 251-square-meter indoor space, providing over 740 square meters of amenities for residents.

Design Choices and Downtown Living

The project is designed to fit into Chilliwack’s evolving downtown, with a mix of historic and modern elements. The lower levels of the building will feature brick to tie into the area’s character, while the upper floors transition to a more contemporary look with neutral-toned panels.

2024 Chilliwack District 1881 Residential Propoal – Build Chilliwack -City of Chilliwack