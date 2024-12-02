New Chilliwack MLA Maahs to Resign as School Trustee

Chilliwack – Similar to four years ago when then School Board Chair Dan Coulter left the Chilliwack School Board to become a local MLA, Heather Maahs, the new MLA for Chilliwack North will follow suit.

A by-election for Chilliwack School Trustee should be announced in the coming weeks. Speculation is sometime in March or April of 2025.

In her media release:

For the past sixteen years it has been my honour and privilege to serve Chilliwack as a trustee on the Board of Education. I thank this community for putting your trust in me and giving me a voice at the board table.

I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know and witness many wonderful teachers, principals and staff throughout our district, who have taken such good care of the educational needs of children. Their dedication to this sacred trust is immeasurable.

Over the last couple of years, I realized that the kind of change that was necessary to move the education system forward for the good of all students and their families was not attainable at the board table. The ability to empower parents to make wise and important choices for their families and to enable boards to act in the best interests of all, needs to be addressed at the provincial level. So, I let my name stand as a candidate in the recent provincial election.

Now, as a newly elected MLA, I am committed to working hard towards these goals. I am therefore resigning my seat on the Chilliwack Board of Education so I may focus on the job before me and make British Columbia a province that speaks up for families, celebrates our accomplishments, invests in small business and resources, and applies common sense decision making,

Thank you Chilliwack for the honour and privilege of serving you!

Most sincerely,

Heather Maahs

MLA, Chilliwack North