At-Grade Train Crossing in Matsqui Trail Regional Park Closed Permanently

Abbotsford – In a social media statement from FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District: The Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway (CPKC) advised Fraser Valley Region District (FVRD) and City of Abbotsford of the requirement to comply with Transport Canada’s grade crossing regulations by the end of November 2024.



The at-grade crossing located in the Matsqui Trail Regional Park in Abbotsford on the dike northeast of the Mission Bridge day use area does not meet Transport Canada’s regulations resulting in its closure.

The closure of this at-grade crossing is permanent and effective immediately.

An alternate crossing point is available. More information available at https://www.fvrd.ca/…/matsqui-trail-regional-park-at.

From the FVRD website: Public safety remains the highest priority for the FVRD and the City of Abbotsford. To minimize disruptions to trail users, signage has been installed to guide trail users along the new route. If you are a trail user, please adhere to the signage and dismount your horse or bicycle before using the new trail route under the railway.

BACKGROUND: The Matsqui Trail Regional Park became a FVRD regional park in 2017 and since that time has been maintained and operated by the City of Abbotsford through an agreement.

For any questions regarding this work, please contact CPKC at www.cpkcr.com/en/contact-us/community-contacts.