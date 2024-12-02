2024 Tsumura Basketball Invitational Includes Teams from Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Langley – Sixty-four of the top boys and girls basketball teams from across the province are set to compete at Langley Events Centre over eight days as part of the 2024 Tsumura Basketball Invitational.

The boys teams play December 4 to 7 while the girls take the court from December 11 to 14.

The Super 16 for the boys include Yale, MEI, Rick Hansen from Abbotsford.

The Girls Super 16 includes GW Graham and Unity Christian of Chilliwack.

Both championship games are set for December 14 on Centre Court with the Select 16 set for 3:00pm while the Super 16 final follows at 4:45pm.

All TBI games are free to attend. For those unable to make it out to LEC, game can be streamed free of charge at TFSETV.ca.

For schedule and scores, please visit www.langleyeventscentre.com/tbi