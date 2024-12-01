UFV Basketball Finishes Strong Leading Into Christmas Break

Fraser Valley – WBB go deep into the bench and finish off 2024 with a dominant win over the Heat

The UFV Women’s Cascades Basketball team bounced back to beat the Heat 63-40 Saturday afternoon in Kelowna for their final game of 2024.

Maddy Gobeil led the game with 15 points and six rebounds. Esther Allison was close behind with 14 points and 6 rebounds while Julia Tuchscherer followed with 10 points and 5 rebounds.

The Cascades move to 6-3 while the Heat are now 3-6.

The Cascades return in the New Year playing UNBC Timberwolves January 10 at 6 p.m. and TRU Wolfpack January 11 at 3 p.m. both at the UFV Athletic Centre.

MBB: Cascades cap off 2024 with substantial win over the Heat

The UFV Men’s Cascades Basketball team shoot 44% from three to defeat the Heat 92-75 Saturday afternoon in Kelowna for final game in 2024.

Dario Lopez came close to his career high with 33 points and nine rebounds for the Cascades.

Jalen Shirley led the Heat with 17 points.

The Cascades return in the New Year for a pair of home games January 10 at 8 p.m. versus the UNBC Timberwolves and January 11 at 5 p.m. versus TRU Wolfpack