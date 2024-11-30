TWU Spartan Foundation Raises Over $1M for Student – Athletes (VIDEO)

Langley – For the first time ever, the TWU Spartan Foundation’s 16th Annual Complete Champions Reception, presented by Five Peaks Capital, raised $1 Million for Trinity Western University Spartan student-athletes.

The event, which was on November 22, featured guest speakers Lucas VanBerkel, who is an alum of TWU’s men’s volleyball program, and Holly (Strom) VanBerkel, who is an alum of TWU’s women’s basketball program. Trinity Western men’s rugby star Matthew Willemse, who hails from South Africa, also shared about his journey to TWU, his faith story and his experience as a Spartan.



This annual event is hosted annually by the Spartan Foundation, whose purpose is entirely focused on raising funds for the TWU Spartans Athletics program and the Complete Champion Approach™ with the intention to impact student-athlete lives.

The Complete Champions Reception raised over $1 Million after raising more than $800K in each of the previous three years. Over the 16 years since the annual event began, the Complete Champions Reception has raised more than $6.7 million for student- athletes.