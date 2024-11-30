Local Business Profile – NOTE MATURE CONTENT – The Naughty & Nice District – Chilliwack Based – Serving the Fraser Valley

Chilliwack – The Naughty & Nice District announced the launch of its online store, catering to the sexual health and wellness needs of modern adults. Officially launched on October 15, 2024, the brand brings a refreshing, inclusive, and empowering perspective to the sexual wellness industry.

naughtyandnicedistrict.ca

A Mission Rooted in Empowerment and Education



“Sexual health is an integral part of overall wellness, and it’s time we celebrate it without stigma. The Naughty & Nice District aims to normalize discussions around sexual wellness while catering to a growing demand for local options in the Fraser Valley region and beyond. Offering not just products but also education and community,” said Jon, Co-founder.

Core Values: Self-care, education, and empowerment, are at the forefront of everything they do.

A Local, Trusted Brand: Headquartered in Chilliwack, of the Fraser Valley, and proud to be locally owned and operated, with a focus on serving neighbors. With about 80% of our inventory sourced from Vancouver suppliers, most orders are delivered within 2-4 business days to Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley customers.

Inclusivity and Accessibility: Dedicated to serving adults of any gender, offering something for everyone in the Fraser Valley community and beyond.