Chilliwack – Chilliwack Cultural Centre management have green lit the installation of railings to the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre’s bleacher seats.

This means getting up and down to your seats will be significantly safer – and the Centre thank everyone who brought this suggestion to them and hope this improvement will boost your theatre going experience going forward.

Do you have some suggestions for the Centre? Visit their website by clicking the link here and go to “Get Involved.” Scroll down to “Tell Us About Your Experience” and fill out the form.

2024 Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Railing Improvements to Rotary Theatre