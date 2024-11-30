2024 Annual “Stuff the Cruiser” RCMP Food Drive

Fraser Valley – The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) announce the return of its annual
Stuff the Cruiser food drive, a holiday tradition since 2008. This initiative has grown to become one of the largest contributors to local foods banks, bringing communities together to help those in need during the festive season.
The events success is made possible by the support of local businesses and residents. This year, the UFVRD invites the community to join in the spirit of giving by donating non-perishable food items or cash donations at designated locations throughout the detachment region.
Saturday, December 7
Boston Bar RCMP
- Time: 11am-3pm
- Location: Poplar Rd in front of the ambulance station
Hope RCMP
Kal Tire pancake breakfast:
- Time: 8-10am
- Location: 595 Raab St.
- Kal Tire will match cash donations.
Save on Foods
- Time: 10-2pm
- Location: 595 Old Hope Princeton Way
Buy Low
- Time: 10-2
- Location: 789 Wallace St.
Saturday, December 14
Agassiz RCMP
Super Valu
- Time: 9-4pm
- Location 7024 Cheam Ave.
November 30, December 7, 14, 21
The Chilliwack RCMP will team up with the Chilliwack Fire Department, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Chilliwack Bylaw Department, and Chilliwack Emergency Support Services at the following locations from 10am – 2pm:
- Safeway Sardis, 45610 Luckakuck Way
- Save-On-Foods, 45585 Luckakuck Way
- Save-On-Foods, 6014 Vedder Road
- Save-On-Foods, 46020 Yale Road
- Save-On-Foods, 45635 Tamihi Way
- Real Canadian Superstore, 45779 Luckakuck Way
Let’s make this season bright!
Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. Join us at any of the locations above and help us
Stuff the Cruiser for our local food banks.