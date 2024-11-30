2024 Annual “Stuff the Cruiser” RCMP Food Drive

Fraser Valley – The Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) announce the return of its annual Stuff the Cruiser food drive, a holiday tradition since 2008. This initiative has grown to become one of the largest contributors to local foods banks, bringing communities together to help those in need during the festive season.

The events success is made possible by the support of local businesses and residents. This year, the UFVRD invites the community to join in the spirit of giving by donating non-perishable food items or cash donations at designated locations throughout the detachment region.

Saturday, December 7

Boston Bar RCMP

Time: 11am-3pm

Location: Poplar Rd in front of the ambulance station

Hope RCMP

Kal Tire pancake breakfast:

Time: 8-10am

Location: 595 Raab St.

Kal Tire will match cash donations.

Save on Foods

Time: 10-2pm

Location: 595 Old Hope Princeton Way

Buy Low

Time: 10-2

Location: 789 Wallace St.

Saturday, December 14

Agassiz RCMP

Super Valu

Time: 9-4pm

Location 7024 Cheam Ave.

November 30, December 7, 14, 21

The Chilliwack RCMP will team up with the Chilliwack Fire Department, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Chilliwack Bylaw Department, and Chilliwack Emergency Support Services at the following locations from 10am – 2pm:

Safeway Sardis, 45610 Luckakuck Way

Save-On-Foods, 45585 Luckakuck Way

Save-On-Foods, 6014 Vedder Road

Save-On-Foods, 46020 Yale Road

Save-On-Foods, 45635 Tamihi Way

Real Canadian Superstore, 45779 Luckakuck Way

Let’s make this season bright!

Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. Join us at any of the locations above and help us Stuff the Cruiser for our local food banks.