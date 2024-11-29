Patricia Ross Replaces Jason Lum as FVRD Board Chair

Fraser Valley – During the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) inaugural Board of Directors meeting on November 28, 2024, the Board elected the Chairs and Vice-Chairs for the upcoming year.

City of Abbotsford Councillor, Patricia Ross has been elected as the FVRD Board Chair, after serving the Board as Vice-Chair from 2012 to 2024, and previously as Board Chair 2009, 2010 and 2011. City of Chilliwack Councillor, Chris Kloot has been elected for the first time as FVRD Board Vice-Chair. There is no change to the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District Board as the Chair and Acting Chair positions were acclaimed; District of Kent, Mayor Sylvia Pranger remains the Chair and City of Mission Mayor Paul Horn remains as the Acting Chair.

“I wish to thank Director Lum for his undeniable leadership, dedication, quick wit and support as Board Chair since 2016,” said Patricia Ross, FVRD Board Chair. “I thank the Board for your support and I am confident that we will face the region’s inevitable challenges with climate, homelessness, and community growth, with grace while being collaborative and mindful of our strategic priorities of Climate and Environment; Growth Management; Indigenous Relationships; and Wellness and Prosperity,” she said.

After 8 years as Chair, Lum publicly stated that it was time to step aside and let someone else take the helm.

The FVRD is the third most populous regional district in British Columbia and one of 27 throughout the province. A 24 member Board governs the FVRD with 8 directors elected by Electoral Area residents and 16 appointed from municipal councils. Learn more about the FVRD at fvrd.ca.

Ross posted to Facebook: I am honoured to have been elected tonight as Chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District board of directors. Below is the map of the areas we represent – from Abbotsford to Boston Bar (6 municipalities and 8 Electoral Areas. I’m so proud of our board who are so dedicated to improving lives and advocating for our communities.

Many thanks to Jason Lum, who decided to step down from the position, for his many years of outstanding dedication. He is a true leader, who leads with integrity, grace, dignity and intelligence.

Congratulations to Chris Kloot on being elected as vice chair of this board and to Sylvia Pranger on being elected Chair of our Fraser Valley Hospital board and Paul Horn, elected as its vice chair.