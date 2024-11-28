One in Custody After Chilliwack Bank Robbery

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP has taken a 23-year-old man into custody following a bank robbery in Chilliwack.

On Wednesday afternoon (November 27, 2024, at approximately 3:30PM) , Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a robbery inside a financial institution in the 46000 block of Yale Road. The suspect approached a bank teller and handed over a note making a demand for money. The teller complied and the individual fled on foot prior to police arrival. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Frontline Officers and the General Investigative Support Unit with support from the Integrated Police Dog Service arrived within minutes and quickly identified the suspect using video surveillance.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the 23-year-old man was located and taken into police custody without incident.

“This was a well coordinated effort by several units from the Chilliwack RCMP Detachment, including Frontline Officers, General Investigative Support Team, and Traffic Services demonstrating their quick response and collaboration with the Integrated Police Dog Service,” said Inspector Harinder Kheleh of the Chilliwack RCMP. “Their professionalism ensured a safe resolution to the situation with no injuries to the public or the suspect. It’s a testament to the training and dedication of our officers.”

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.