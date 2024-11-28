Chiefs Asking Fans to Vote for Forward Brady Milburnn in 2025 All Star Game in Salmon Arm

Chilliwack – Chiefs fans, get out and vote!

Chiefs Captain Mateo Mrsic has been named a BCHL All-Star and will compete at the mid-season classic January in Salmon Arm.

The Chiefs need your help to send Chiefs forward Brady Milburn to the game as well via the BCHL Fan Vote. Please take a few seconds to vote for Brady:

www.bchl.ca/FanVote

With each team having one skater voted into the game already, there are three remaining spots for fans to decide. Fan vote players were also chosen through the same coaches and general managers poll. A total of 21 players, one from each team, are vying for the final spots.

The fan vote will not be separated by conference. The three players with the most votes will receive the final spots.

NOTE: Only one vote will be counted per day.