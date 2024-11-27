Two Performances of the Nutcracker – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – December 21

Chilliwack — This holiday season, you are invited to experience the magic and wonder of Ballet Victoria’s enchanting performance of The Nutcracker with a newly added matinee performance. On December 21, this cherished holiday tradition comes to life on stage, blending exquisite choreography, dazzling costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score into a performance that will whisk you away into the Land of Sweets!

From the moment the curtain rises, you’ll be transported to a magical realm where toys come to life, snowflakes twirl in a winter wonderland, and the Sugar Plum Fairy reigns supreme. Clara’s journey through the Land of Sweets with her Nutcracker Prince is a feast for the senses. Combining classical ballet with contemporary twists, Ballet Victoria knows how to include moments of humor and wit to truly bring Clara’s magical journey to life in a whole new way. Prepare to be transported to a world of Sugar Plum Fairies, sparkling snowflakes, and whimsical adventures as Clara and her Nutcracker Prince journey through a fantastical dreamscape.

Ballet Victoria’s unique interpretation adds an exciting twist to the beloved tale, showcasing the company’s renowned creativity and exceptional artistry. With its mix of tradition and innovation, this performance captures the spirit of the holidays and will leave you spellbound.

Perfect for families, ballet enthusiasts, and anyone looking to embrace the festive spirit, this performance is a must-see event of the season. Whether it’s your first time seeing The Nutcracker or a treasured annual tradition, Ballet Victoria’s production will leave you with cherished memories to last a lifetime. Get your tickets soon, as tickets are set to sell out quickly!

The Nutcracker is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 21, 2024 at 2:00 pm and 7:30. Tickets are $39, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling

604-391-SHOW(7469).

The Nutcracker is generously sponsored by: Myriad Technologies, The Book Man,Canadian Tire, HUB International, Lock’s Pharmacy, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.