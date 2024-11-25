Abbotsford – As the community buzzes with holiday cheer and preparations for Christmas fill the air, Abbotsford Regional Hospital invites you to witness a special transformation within their atrium. This year, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation have illuminated the space with twelve beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each uniquely adorned to evoke warmth, wonder, and the true spirit of the season for patients and their families who may be spending their holidays away from home.

The holiday season can be especially challenging for those in a hospital setting, when the festive sounds and sights of community celebrations feel tantalizingly out of reach. Recognizing this, FVHCF wanted to create a comforting and uplifting environment to remind our patients-in-care that they are not alone during this time of year.

2024 FV Health Care Foundation 12 Trees of Caring at Abbotsford Hospital



