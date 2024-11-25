CBSA Border Officers Seize 246 kg of Cocaine at Aldergrove and Pacific Highway Crossing

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (Canada Border Services Agency) On Novemeber 24, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced the interception and seizure of 210 bricks of cocaine being smuggled into British Columbia in three separate incidents. These seizures represent a combined weight of approximately 246 kg with an estimated street value of over $6.6 million.

On October 18, 2024, CBSA officers examined a commercial truck seeking entry into Canada at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry. With the assistance of the Detector Dog Service, officers discovered 70 bricks of suspected narcotics concealed within one of the shipment’s pallets. In total, 82 kg of cocaine was seized.

On November 1, 2024, officers examined a commercial truck carrying a shipment of building material seeking entry at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry. Upon examination, officers discovered 100 bricks of cocaine located in the truck’s belly box, concealed beneath lumber and a tarp. In total, officers seized approximately 119 kg of cocaine.

On November 9, 2024, officers examined a commercial truck carrying a load of lumber seeking entry at the Aldergrove Commercial port of entry. Two bags filled with 40 bricks of suspected narcotics were discovered in the truck’s cab with the Detector Dog Service indicating a positive alert. A total of 45 kg of cocaine was seized.

In all three cases, the CBSA arrested the drivers who were then transferred to the custody of the RCMP Federal Serious Organized Crime Unit.

These seizures were in collaboration between the CBSA’s Pacific Highway Commercial Operations, Aldergrove Commercial Operations, the Pacific Region Intelligence Section, and Detector Dog Service, along with the RCMP Federal Organized Crime Unit.