AbbyPD Nab 23 Drunk Drivers Over the Weekend

Abbotsford – Over the weekend, in a thirty-hour span, AbbyPD frontline officers from Patrol, Gang Crime and our Traffic Enforcement Units removed 23 impaired drivers from Abbotsford roadways.

These numbers continue to be concerning for AbbyPD as enforcement continues.

This is that time between Christmas Parties and Grey Cup, however, AbbyPD won’t say if that is part of the root cause.

Ironically, Operation Red Nose will be operating within Abbotsford / Mission on December 6, 7, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31

Interested in volunteering? Visit www.arjaa.org/operation-red-nose

ORN, taxis and Uber are alternatives to get you home after a night of partying.