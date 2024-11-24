UFV Sports Saturday – Hoops Played Vikes – Volleyball vs UBCO

Fraser Valley – WBB: Cabuco nails five threes as Cascades overcome slow start to beat Vikes

The Cascades Womens Basketball team started off slow, but rallied behind five three pointers from Nikki Cabuco to come back and beat the Victoria Vikes 68-62 on Saturday afternoon in Abbotsford.



The win sees the Cascades move to 6-2 on the season, while the Vikes drop to 4-4.

The Cascades close out their first semester of games next week with a Friday matchup in Langley against Trinity Western, before heading to Kelowna to face off with the UBCO Heat on Saturday.

MBB: Cascades push Vikes but nation’s top team pulls away late

The Cascades Mens Basketball squad held off the number one team in the nation, but the Vikes pulled away in final quarter to take the game 100-75 Saturday afternoon at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The Cascades are now 3-4 while the Vikes move up to 7-0

The Cascades are away November 29 at Trinity Western University for a game at 8 p.m. then turn around and head to UBC Okanagan November 30 for a game at 6 p.m. Catch all the action on Canada West TV.

WVB: Matsui strong defensively as Cascades sweep weekend set with Heat

The USPORTS No. 2 ranked UFV Cascades womens Volleyball team finished off their weekend roadtrip to Kelowna with a three-set win over the UBC Okanagan Heat. The Cascades took the match with set score of 25-23, 25-17, and 25-14 to finish off their first semester of play.

The win sees the Cascades move to 9-1 in Canada West play this season, while the Heat drop to 3-5 this season.

The Cascades will now have to wait for their next Canada West action until they face the Calgary Dinos at home on January 17 and 18 in Abbotsford.

MVB: Cascades lose second game of series versus the Heat

The Cascades Mens Volleyball team were unable to gain momentum as the UNCO Heat take the game in three sets Saturday afternoon in Kelowna.

The Cascades are now 2-8 while the Heat are 6-2.

Your Cascades don’t return until the New Year for an away series against MacEwan University January 10th at 4 p.m. and January 11th at 2 p.m. Catch all the action on Canada West TV.