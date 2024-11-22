Update on November 20 Fatality On Coquihalla

Coquihalla – Hope RCMP is investigating a motor vehicle collision that claimed one life.

On November 20, 2024, at 9:20 p.m., Hope RCMP responded to a collision between two passenger vehicles. The collision occurred in the 3200 block of Highway 5 in the northbound lanes.

Sadly, one of the driver’s, a 69-year-old man from Hope, BC, succumbed to injuries he sustained and was pronounced deceased at the scene, stated S/Sgt. Mike Sargent, RCMP Spokesperson. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual.

The northbound lanes of highway 5 were closed for several hours as Frontline police officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) gathered information from the scene.

The collision remains under investigation; however, it appears that alcohol was not a factor.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at (604) 869-7750.