Langley-Cloverdale Federal By-Election – Libertarian Party of Canada Announces Candidate

Langley/Cloverdale – The Libertarian Party of Canada have named Alex Joehl as their candidate in the December 16 by-election in Cloverdale-Langley City.

Alex has represented the LPoC three times historically, where he was one of the top vote-getters for the party.

The by-election to replace former Liberal MP John Aldag. Aldag ran with the NDP in the 2024 Provincial Election but lost to BC Conservatives candidate Harman Bhangu.

Libertarians have not yet had a candidate before in this riding, so hope to make a difference in this by election, giving a liberty option on the ballot.

“Running in this by-election is important to me because I want to make sure that all voters have a principled, liberty-based option to vote for,” says Alex. “Too often we see many voters stay home on election day because there is no one worth getting of the couch for. I’m here to give them a reason to be part of the electorate again.”



From his media statement: key issues for Alex and the LPoC: Cut Taxation, Reform Central Banking, Firearms Rights, Legalize Healthcare.

To contact Alex and his campaign directly:

Email: alex.joehl@libertarian.bc.ca

Cell Number: 778-862-4605



