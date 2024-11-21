Mission RCMP One of the First Detachments in Body Cam Rollout (VIDEO)

Surrey/Mission – The RCMP announced the roll-out of Body-Worn Cameras (BWCs) to six communities in British Columbia in its first phase beginning November 24, 2024.

Approximately, 300 cameras will go to frontline police in Mission, Tofino, Ucluelet, Cranbrook and the Cranbrook British Columbia Highway Patrol (BCHP), Kamloops and Prince George, in that order. Fort St. John and the surrounding Peace Region will roll-out the cameras in January 2025.

Citizens in Mission will be the first in the province to see its RCMP officers wearing the cameras during frontline duties.

This phased roll-out will give these communities and the RCMP time to refine the use of the cameras as a frontline policing tool.

As British Columbia’s provincial police service, the BC RCMP will represent the largest roll-out of any police agency in the province with more than 3,000 cameras to be deployed over the next 12 to 18 months.

The RCMP’s Body-Worn Camera policy is publicly available.