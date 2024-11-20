Rookie MLA – Chilliwack-Cultus Lake’s Á’alíya Warbus is the Conservative House Leader

Chilliwack (with files from Global/Richard Zussman/Wikipedia) – As the Provincial Parties organize themselves for the first sitting of the Legislature since the October election, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad has appointed newly elected MLA Á’alíya Warbus as the House Leader.

Warbus is the daughter of former Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Steven Point.[3] She has a Master of Fine Arts in film production, and has worked as a professor at Capilano University.

A House Leader in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia (BC) is responsible for managing the workload of their party and coordinating the day-to-day business of the Legislative Assembly:

Announcing the order of business The Government House Leader announces the daily order of business in the Legislative Assembly.

Developing debate schedules

The Government House Leader develops the schedule for debating public bills and the Estimates.

Managing the speaking order

The Government House Leader, the Official Opposition House Leader, and the Third Party House Leader manage the speaking order of their parties’ MLAs.

Negotiating with other parties

House Leaders negotiate with other parties on the conduct of bills and debates.

Arguing points of order

House Leaders argue points of order before the speaker of the House