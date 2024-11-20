City of Abbotsford – Clayburn Creek Trail and Auguston Creek Trail Repairs and Closures Through May 2025

Abbotsford – Clayburn Creek Trail and Auguston Creek Trail Repairs and Closures:

The City of Abbotsford is moving forward with critical repairs on the Clayburn Creek Trail and Auguston Creek Trail as part of the Straiton Sewer Main Access Road Landslides Repair (SSMARLR) project. These repairs will ensure the long-term safety and usability of these trails.

Project Details:

Work Duration: End of November 2024 – May 2025

Trail Closure: Closed 24/7 during construction for public safety.

Safety Notice:

The trails will remain fully closed to the public throughout construction. With heavy equipment and active construction zones, conditions will be hazardous. Please respect the closures to ensure everyone’s safety.

For more information, view the project here: http://abbotsford.ca/…/straiton-sewer-main-access-road…