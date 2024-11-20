Skip to content

Avian Flu and Dead Birds – Cause for Concern in Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – From Cultus Lake Community Association; There have been a couple sightings of sick or dead birds at Cultus Lake within the last week. Use caution, as there currently is an outbreak of Avian Influenza.

This same strain has been seen in carcasses in chicken farms in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. Dead geese have also been found in Sardis Park.

“If you spot a sick or dead wild bird: Contact the Wild Bird Mortality Investigation Program at 1-866-431-BIRD (2473). Leave a detailed message. Due to the large call volume, not all messages will receive call backs. In certain cases, a biologist may collect the bird for further testing.”

Do not touch the dead birds.

Cultus Lake – Geese – 2024 Cultus Lake Community Association

