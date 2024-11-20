Abbotsford Regional Hospital Receives Innovative Physiotherapy Equipment Via FV Health Care Foundation

Abbotsford Regional Hospital announced the addition of two innovative pieces of equipment to their physiotherapy department’s NeuroGym, significantly advancing rehabilitation services for patients-in-care.



ARH, thanks to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, have recently acquired the NeuroGym Sit-To-Stand Trainer, which plays a critical role in encouraging early

weight bearing and active mobilisation at the hips and knees. This advanced trainer is designed to support patients in their recovery journey, promoting mobility and independence.



In addition, they are excited to introduce the new Bungee Mobility Trainer for higher-functioning patients. This equipment provides dynamic support and

facilitates safe and effective movement training, enhancing the overall rehabilitation experience for patients.



“This new equipment is incredibly valuable for both our staff and patients, offering innovative ways to support patient progress safely—methods we haven’t had

access to before. We are truly grateful for these new additions to our equipment and have already started using them to enhance patient care” said Jason Krahn,

physiotherapy practice leader, ARH.