OPINION – Statement from CUPW Chilliwack on Postal Strike

Chilliwack – NOTE Postal Workers took nation wide job action on November 14.

From Executives of Upper Valley Local 741, President Lori Broadbent and Vice President Alisha Urano:

We are fighting for fair wages, safe work conditions, the right to retire with dignity and expansion of services at the public post office After a year of bargaining with little progress, postal workers made the difficult decision to strike. Canada Post had the opportunity to prevent this strike, but has refused to negotiate real solutions to the issues postal workers face every day. Instead, Canada Post left us no choice when it threatened to change our working conditions and leave our members exposed to layoffs . Canada Post is attempting to undermine our hard won collective agreements, reducing full-time jobs and compromise the quality of services provided to the public. Canada Post is pushing for us to agree to a weaker pensions – not only for current members, but the future generations as well. They also want to make it more difficult for postal workers who put their health and bodies on the line daily in challenging working conditions – to access essential benefits.