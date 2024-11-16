28th Annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Award Winners

Abbotsford – NOVEMBER 15 UPDATE – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Abbotsford News, recognized 12 winners at the 28th annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards, with Platinum Sponsors Doane Grant Thornton and TD Bank.

“We’re proud to celebrate the innovation and excellence exhibited by all of the awards nominees,” said Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce CEO, Alex Mitchell. “The nominees are truly inspirational and showcase an incredible diversity of organisations and leaders from Indigenous-owned businesses, small operators, entrepreneurs under the age of 40, to large established businesses and non-profits that are major employers.”

Each category was adjudicated by a panel of volunteer judges from across the community. They assessed applications on competencies such as leadership, customer focus, growth, innovation, community impact, and overall business outcomes.

2024 Abbotsford Business Excellence Award Winners:

The Home-Based Business Excellence Award: Boost Body Sugaring

Sponsored by Blackwood Building Centre

Boost Body Sugaring has earned the Home-Based Business of the Year Award for its exceptional client experience and dedication. Owner Emily Dyck has cultivated a welcoming, comfortable atmosphere, transforming hair removal into an easy-going process, even for anxious clients. Her glowing reviews speak volumes, with clients praising her commitment to providing equal, respectful treatment and achieving consistently excellent results. Known for her kindness and professionalism, Emily has fostered a loyal clientele who return time and again, choosing her expertise above all others. Her dedication and genuine care ensure that every client leaves satisfied and with a smile

Tourism Excellence Award: The Agora & Apothecary at Tanglebank Estate

Sponsored by Tourism Abbotsford

The Agora & Apothecary at Tanglebank Estate was awarded for Tourism Excellence, recognized for transforming a beloved brunch spot into an agritourism gem under new owners Robert Porter and Chris Jodoin. With a focus on farm-fresh cuisine, access to local artisanal goods, and a serene natural atmosphere, Tanglebank provides Abbotsford residents and tourists alike a unique escape. This fall, the inaugural “Terror at Tanglebank” attracted thousands for family-friendly, memorable fun. With exciting future plans ahead, there’s great anticipation for what’s to come as Tanglebank continues to enrich the Abbotsford tourism landscape, providing immersive, nature-inspired experiences that captivate residents and visitors alike.

Manufacturing & Production Excellence Award: StructureCraft

Sponsored by Canadian Western Bank

StructureCraft was awarded the Manufacturing & Production Excellence Award for its outstanding achievements in structural engineering and mass timber construction. Since 1998, this Abbotsford-based company has specialized in designing and building efficient, visually stunning structures that enhance their environments – such as the Olympic Oval. With projects across North America, Europe, and Asia, StructureCraft’s expertise in structural engineering, construction, and timber materials has earned it a global presence. Their offices in Abbotsford, Seattle, Vancouver, and Trento, Italy, exemplify their commitment to excellence in craftsmanship and innovation. StructureCraft’s creations are celebrated not only for their functionality but also as remarkable works of stunning architectural art.

Agricultural & Agri-Business Excellence Award: Valley Select Foods

Sponsored by MNP

Valley Select Foods was awarded the Manufacturing Excellence award for its transformative impact on the frozen blueberry industry and the local economy. With over 400 staff contributing to the local market, Valley Select has reshaped berry processing standards, improving cooling methods that boost quality and freshness. Their commitment to research and innovation has driven production from 850,000 to 40 million pounds of berries, benefiting local growers and supporting the baking industry with superior products. Judges praised Valley Select’s focus on speedy service, robust community involvement, and pioneering practices that exemplify their dedication to excellence and sustainable growth.

Consumer Services Excellence Award: Wheelchair Works

Sponsored by Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Wheelchair Works was chosen for the Consumer Services Excellence Award for its unwavering commitment to clients, offering reliable, compassionate, and personalized care. Known for 24/7 support, they choose to prioritize clients over personal commitments, even providing in-home visits for those in need. With over $150,000 in donations and in-kind services, they consistently give back to the community. Having grown from a home-based business, Wheelchair Works now plans to expand throughout the Fraser Valley, demonstrating strong, sustainable growth. Their dedication to client support and kindness during vulnerable moments has earned them a loyal clientele and a reputation for exceptional service.

Indigenous Business of the Year Award: Northern Connections Contracting Ltd.

Sponsored by the University of the Fraser Valley

Northern Connections Contracting Ltd. was founded in 2022 and is already a leader in the construction management industry. As a respected member of the Okanagan Band, Leon McKay and Northern Connections Contracting have overseen many major projects across the territories of the Nations in BC. The historic restoration of Hat Creek Ranch and their involvement in the rebuilding of the town of Lytton are two notable contributions. They help manage projects by facilitating the relationship between companies and the local Bands, promoting Indigenous construction and design. Northern Connections Contracting will also work with Band leaders and community members to identify buildings in need of repair or replacement, help facilitate grant applications leading to funding, and coordination of the construction. Leon’s hard work and dedication has been recognized with invitations from the Chiefs of the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations to act as a mentor to the youth in their communities.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Sonia Gulati of Veerji’s Haweli

Sponsored by Fortis BC

Sonia Gulati, owner of Veerji’s Haweli and Veerji Fish & Grill, has been recognized with the Entrepreneur of the Year award for her outstanding leadership and vision. Under her guidance, Veerji’s has grown into one of Canada’s fastest-growing South Asian restaurant franchises, with 11 locations in BC. Known as the driving force behind the brand’s expansion, Sonia’s strategic approach has transformed her family-run business into a highly successful enterprise. Her dedication, innovative mindset, and commitment to excellence has elevated the Veerji brand, fueling its rapid growth and increasing demand across the province. Sonia’s entrepreneurial spirit continues to inspire others in the industry.

Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award: Fraser Valley Métis Association

Sponsored by Reimer Hardwoods Ltd.

The Fraser Valley Métis Association has not only purchased an Indigenous business to lead a social enterprise model for their work, but they are tapping into the power of their people and the broader community to reconnect to ceremony, culture, and connection. Their focus on youth, collaboration, inclusion, and self-sustainability demonstrates non-profit excellence and leadership.

The Business of Doing Good Award: Richard Meyer Electrical Services

Sponsored by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Council

Richard Meyer Electrical Services was chosen for the “Business of Doing Good” award due to their unwavering commitment to community involvement. For nearly two decades, they have supported local initiatives like the Abbotsford Agrifair, Berry Beat Festival, and the Smart & Caring Fund. Through sponsorships, donations, and in-kind services, they consistently demonstrate reliability, respect, and a deep sense of responsibility. The company’s approach of giving back—”doing what you can, when you can”—has made them a cornerstone of corporate giving in Abbotsford, earning them a well-deserved reputation for fostering community spirit and positive impact.

New Business of the Year: Frontline Driving School

Sponsored by KPMG

Frontline Driving School Ltd. has been recognized as New Business of the Year for its remarkable growth and dedication to driver education. In just a few years, Frontline has expanded from a small start-up to a full-service operation, offering comprehensive driving lessons for personal and commercial licensing in both English and Punjabi. With a fleet of vehicles and ICBC-approved MELT certification, Frontline empowers students to become safe, responsible drivers. Their dedication extends beyond the classroom, as they actively participate in community events, embodying a strong commitment to giving back and building connections within the community.

The Established Business of the Year: Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy

Sponsored by Black Press Media & The Abbotsford News

Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy has been recognized as the Established Business of the Year for its unwavering dedication to supporting families and children with diverse needs. For the past decade, the clinic has provided behavior consultation, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and more. With a commitment to creating safe spaces for growth, Symbiosis has helped over 4,000 families navigate the challenges of raising children with varying needs. The clinic offers vital support for families, caregivers, healthcare providers, and educators, ensuring a comprehensive, compassionate approach to early intervention and therapy. Symbiosis has become a trusted and essential resource in the community.

The Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award: Chelsey Loates

Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

Chelsey Loates of Halia was awarded the Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award for her inspiring journey from full-time nurse to successful business owner. Her passion for community and family shines through her beautiful, handmade products and commitment to giving back, particularly her support of the Archway Starfish Pack program. Chelsey’s gratitude for her customers and dedication to creating memorable experiences have made her business thrive, with over 10,000 products sold in just 2.5 years. Balancing business and motherhood, she is a role model for young entrepreneurs and is poised to expand her product line even further.

For more information on the awards: https://www.abbotsfordchamber.com/business-excellence-awards/

ORIGINAL STORY – The 28th Annual Business Excellence Awards, Abbotsford’s must-attend annual event featuring innovation, leadership and excellence across Abbotsford’s Business Community, is fast approaching on Thursday, November 14th, 2024. The awards ceremony will take place at the Clarion Hotel and will honour businesses and business owners across a multitude of categories who have gone above and beyond in their industry or sector.

“Every year, the Business Excellence Awards are a true highlight for our City as we come together to celebrate the people behind the businesses that are driving our local economy and making Abbotsford a more vibrant place to live,” said Alex Mitchell, CEO, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to be hosting these annual awards to shine a spotlight on those who deserve it most, and wish to invite the entire community to join in the celebrations!”

Tickets are available for $95, or $760 for a table of 8, and hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. The platinum sponsors for this event are TD Bank and Doane Grant Thornton LLP.

The categories for this year’s awards and the respective nominees are as follows:

Home Based Business Excellence

Boost Body Sugaring

Mae’s Seasonings Inc.

Soapscapes

Studio M Esthetics

TD Conditioning

Non-Profit Organization of The Year

Abbotsford Association for Healthy Aging

Abbotsford Hospice and Grief Support Society

Abbotsford Police Foundation

BeMorr Society

Fraser River Funeral Home

Fraser Valley Metis Society

Heritage Abbotsford

L.I.F.E Recovery Association

SARA for Women Society

Tourism Abbotsford Society

Consumer Services Excellence

A + Medical Supply

Elegance Barbershop

Portfolio Planning INC

The Fishing Panda Food Truck and Catering

Wheelchair Works

Company of Young Professionals & Entrepreneurs Award

Golden’s Goods – David Bowler

Haila – Chelsey Loates

Lil Alpacas Childcare – Kris McCreadie

Pizza Pizza – Paavan Sangar

The Imperfect Process – Bria Magra

New Business of The Year

Albert & Co Law LLP

Frontline Driving School Ltd.

Honeycomb Studios

Mahogany Law Group LLP

Mia Birria Foodie Eats

Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Sumas Abbotsford

Pancake Digital Ltd.

Specsavers – Highstreet Mall

The One Hair Salon & Barber Shop

ZEN Natural Wellness

Indigenous Business of the Year

Fraser Valley Office Systems

Frettchan Studio

Northern Connections Contracting Ltd.

Paw’ty Waggin’ Pet Taxi & Check-in Services

Manufacturing & Production Excellence

Advanced Material Handling

Columbia Cabinets

StructureCraft

Established Business of The Year

Fitness Lab (DG Fitness Lab Ltd.)

Prestige Physiotherapy & Sports Medicine

Symbiosis Pediatric Therapy Inc.

Yes Chef

Business of Doing Good

Abbotsford Canucks

Grey Tide Tattoo

Richard Meyer Electrical Services Ltd.

Wingerz Food Truck

Entrepreneur of The Year

Ammar Nabod (Myriad Information Technology Solutions Inc.)

Glenn Ruby (Silverbrook Farm Inc)

Mark Pruger (White Table Catering Inc.)

Sonia Gulati (Veerji’s Haweli)

Tourism Excellence

Abbotsford Agrifair

The Agora & Apothecary at Tanglebank Estate

Agriculture & Agri-Business Excellence

Valley Select Foods

WestGen

For more information on the awards or to purchase tickets:

https://business.abbotsfordchamber.com/chamber-calendar/Details/28th-annual-business-excellence-awards-1068622

FYI