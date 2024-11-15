Skip to content

Chilliwack Visual Artists Association – A Gift of Art – Opens November 27 – A Charity Fundraiser

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Visual Artists Association presents ” A Gift of Art”.

November 27 to December 21, 2024

Opening Reception: Nov.30 – 1 to 3 pm

Would you like to purchase art for yourself or friends and family this Christmas?  CVAA artists are donating their works and offering them for sale at very reasonable prices in our last show of the year, “A Gift of Art”. 

All proceeds will be going to “Chilliwack Community Services”. 

O’Connor Group Art Gallery

Hours: 12 to 5 pm, Wednesday to Saturday
9201 Corbould St., Chilliwack, BC.
(located in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)
CVAA.gallery

2024 CVAA A Gift of Art

