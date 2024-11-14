CMO Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra “A Traditional Christmas” – Sunday December 8

Chilliwack – Rehearsals have started for the CMO Traditional Christmas Concert.

A wonderful program of music including sacred, traditional and a bit of fun. Mezzo Soprano, Lauren Solomon will be joining us with her very own choir.

They will be playing old chestnuts and some new ones to get you in the spirit of the season. The concert sold out last year so please make sure to get your tickets early.

Tickets are on sale at 604-391-SHOW, www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca or at the CCC Box Office.

Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra Website

Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra Facebook

Presented by

Envision Financial

Venue

HUB International Theatre

Price:

$45 – Adults

$40 – Senior/Student

Date and Time:

December 8, 2024 – 3:00 pm