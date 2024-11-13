Skip to content

Annual List of Hallmark Christmas Movies Made in Abbotsford and their 2024 Showtimes

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Annual List of Hallmark Christmas Movies Made in Abbotsford and their 2024 Showtimes

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley made their list, and checked it twice!

The #Abbywood Countdown to Christmas is officially on! Tune into these upcoming Hallmark movies that have ALL been filmed right here in Abbotsford! Be sure to tune in to the Hallmark channel and spot some familiar sights.

November 15th: Christmas with the Singhs @ 8pm
November 18th: Holiday Crashers @ 10am
November 19th: Santa Tell Me @ 8pm
November 23rd: Three Wiser Men and a Boy @ 8pm
November 27th: Five Year Christmas Party @ 12am Midnight
December 6th: Private Princess Christmas @ 8pm
December 8th: Leah’s Perfect Gift @ 8pm

See all things Hallmark Christmas: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas

2024 Abbywood Abbotsford Hallmark

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts