Annual List of Hallmark Christmas Movies Made in Abbotsford and their 2024 Showtimes

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley made their list, and checked it twice!

The #Abbywood Countdown to Christmas is officially on! Tune into these upcoming Hallmark movies that have ALL been filmed right here in Abbotsford! Be sure to tune in to the Hallmark channel and spot some familiar sights.

November 15th: Christmas with the Singhs @ 8pm

November 18th: Holiday Crashers @ 10am

November 19th: Santa Tell Me @ 8pm

November 23rd: Three Wiser Men and a Boy @ 8pm

November 27th: Five Year Christmas Party @ 12am Midnight

December 6th: Private Princess Christmas @ 8pm

December 8th: Leah’s Perfect Gift @ 8pm

See all things Hallmark Christmas: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas