Skip to content

Abbotsford Public Input Needed for Improvements to the Intersection of Mt Lehman Road and Downes Road

Home
Traffic
Abbotsford Public Input Needed for Improvements to the Intersection of Mt Lehman Road and Downes Road

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be making improvements at the Mt Lehman and Downes Road intersection to help with traffic operations and capacity, including:
Proposed Northbound right turn lane (Mt Lehman Road Northbound to Downes Road Eastbound)
Proposed additional Southbound lane on the South approach

City planners want to hear from you! Do you have any thoughts on this intersection for the City to consider? Learn more about the project and share your feedback before the end of November at: letstalkabbotsford.ca/mtlehmandownesintersection

2024 Mt Lehman and Downes Road Abbotsford – 2024 Google Earth

Share This:

2024 Hope Fog Fest

The Veganist

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts