Abbotsford Public Input Needed for Improvements to the Intersection of Mt Lehman Road and Downes Road

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford will be making improvements at the Mt Lehman and Downes Road intersection to help with traffic operations and capacity, including:

Proposed Northbound right turn lane (Mt Lehman Road Northbound to Downes Road Eastbound)

Proposed additional Southbound lane on the South approach

City planners want to hear from you! Do you have any thoughts on this intersection for the City to consider? Learn more about the project and share your feedback before the end of November at: letstalkabbotsford.ca/mtlehmandownesintersection