Alberta Man Charged in November 8 Semi Roll Over That Blocked Highway 1 at the “S” Curve

Bridal Falls/Chilliwack – NOVEMBER 13 UPDATE – Chilliwack – An off-duty BC Highway Patrol member has helped provide key evidence leading to charges against a semi-trailer driver after a collision that entirely blocked Highway #1 during the morning rush hour on Friday.

The BC Highway Patrol investigation concluded that the Alberta-based semi-trailer lost control as it was descending a westbound curve on November 8, 2024, at 5:50 a.m. near Annis Road, Chilliwack. The semi-trailer flipped over and came to rest with its power unit blocking the eastbound lanes while the trailer blocked the westbound lanes. A westbound compact car then collided with the debris field, but no injuries were reported. Highway #1 remained closed for most of the day.

An off-duty BC Highway Patrol member, who was the first police officer on scene, made the scene safe, made important observations, guided his co-workers to the collision, and then left to get into his uniform before returning to the scene to help.

The driver of the semi-trailer, a 28-year-old Alberta man, has now been issued a ticket for Drive without due care and attention under section 144(1)(a) of the Motor Vehicle Act. The offence comes with a fine of $368.00 and six points against the driver’s licence.

ORIGINAL STORY – Friday November 8 – Emil Anderson – UPDATE #BCHwy1 Westbound lanes are now open from a previous vehicle incident near Annis Road. Speed reduction to 80km is in place. Expect delays until congestion eases.

ALSO – #BCHwy1 eastbound lanes are blocked at Flood Hope Rd. as crews deals with a sinkhole. Eastbound traffic is able to get around through the off ramp lane.

Update from DriveBC – A vehicle incident east of Annis Rd. has the highway closed in BOTH directions. Assessment in progress. Detour available. Expect delays. AND Reports of a hazard eastbound at Flood Hope Rd, before #HopeBC. Crews are en route. Expect delays in the area.

