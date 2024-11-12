Postal Workers Issue 72 Hour Strike Notice – Could Begin November 15

Ottawa – CUPW, the Poster Workers National Executive Board issued what is known as a “72-hour strike notice” to Canada Post for both the RSMC and Urban bargaining units.

This means that they will be legally allowed to strike as of Friday, November 15 if negotiated settlements have not been reached.

From the CUPW release: Although we’ve given notice to Canada Post, the National Executive Board has not yet determined whether job action will take place immediately. It will depend on Canada Post’s actions at the bargaining table in the days to come.

Canada Post responded with their release: Canada Post has received strike notices from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), for both Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers) bargaining units. The notices indicate that CUPW will be in a legal position to begin strike activity on November 15 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

In the event CUPW initiates rotating strike activity, Canada Post intends to continue delivering for Canadians and Canadian businesses while working to reach negotiated agreements. However, the ongoing possibility of a labour disruption has been significantly eroding Canada Post’s volumes and escalating the negative financial impact on the company.

Canada Post has notified the union that unless new agreements are reached, the current collective agreements will no longer apply as of Friday. The Corporation will then be in a position, using the means provided in the Canada Labour Code, to adjust operations based on its operational realities and business needs.

Canada Post noted:

Parcel volumes decline 28 per cent and continue to slide at a usually busy time

Postal system must change to compete in today’s delivery market

Delivery of socio-economic cheques will continue during a disruption

CUPW Unresolved Issues

After almost a year of bargaining, despite our best efforts, the parties remain far apart on many issues. The following are some of the key demands that have not been resolved: