Mission RCMP Search for Missing 44 Year Old Bradly Werbowski

Mission – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 44-year-old Bradly Werbowski, who was reported missing on November 10, 2024.

Bradly Werbowski had gone fishing with a friend on the Chehalis River near Morris Valley Road. He was reported missing to Agassiz RCMP on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 6:00 PM when he failed to return to his vehicle.

Search and Rescue have been engaged, however, all efforts to locate Bradly have been unsuccessful. Police look to the public to help further the investigation.

Bradly is described as:

Caucasian male

44 years

5’ 8’ (173 cm)

200 lbs (92 kg)

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

Last seen wearing hip waders, hat, and glasses

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bradly is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).