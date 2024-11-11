Gallery 7 Auditions for “Footloose”

Abbotsford – Everybody cut, everybody cut (Everybody) Everybody cut footloose! – Kenny Loggins

Gallery 7 Theatre announce that auditions for its March production of the rock n’ roll musical sensation, Footloose, are set for November 20 & 21st. Based on the 1984 musical starring Kevin Bacon and described as “one of the most extraordinary musicals to come out of Hollywood (that) blends fantastical situations with important issues” by L.A. Weekly, auditions are open to all performers ages 14 & up.

“It’s time to put on those dancing shoes, warm up those acting chops and get ready for auditions for this exciting and entertaining musical,” explains Gallery 7 Theatre’s Managing Artistic Director. “Footloose is a heart-warming tale of family, community, healing and reconciliation. We’re casting the net wide and far for performers who love to sing, act and dance to participate in the auditions.”

Teenaged Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town and run face first into rigorous municipal edicts, including a ban on dancing by the local pastor. When the pastor’s daughter shows a romantic interest in Ren, her uncouth boyfriend vows to destroy Ren’s reputation in the community.

At the heart of the story, however, is a father reeling from tragic loss and a young man longing for the father who abandoned him. This Tony Award-nominated musical features a top 40 score, dynamic new songs & soaring ballads.

Footloose will be directed by Kate Muchmore Woo. Kate has directed numerous productions for Gallery 7 Theatre including Enchanted April, The Mousetrap, This Wonderful Life and Murder on the Orient Express. She holds an MFA in Direction from the University of North Carolina. Musical director will be Allan Thorpe and choreography will be by Stef Delisimuno.

General auditions will be held on Wednesday Nov. 20 and Thursday Nov. 21 starting at 6:00 PM with call backs scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 starting at 10:00 AM at Gallery 7 Theatre’s administration and rehearsal hall, #100 – 34595 3rd Avenue, Abbotsford BC.

For the general audition, performers are asked to prepare up to 16 bars of music from a song of their choice in their usual vocal range and to be prepared to participate in a choreography call. Auditions sides will be provided to those who are invited to attend callbacks.

To register for the auditions or for more information on schedules, physical requirements and expectations, please visit www.gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940.