High Streamflow Advisory for South Coast and Fraser Valley

Abbotsford – The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory ifor the South Coast and the Fraser Valley due to heavy rain predicted for next week (November 11 – TFN)

Starting on Friday, November 8, the South Coast will be the focal point of storm systems continuing over at least the next several days. The prolonged wet pattern is expected to be punctuated by two main precipitation events: the first Sunday to Monday, and the second Tuesday to Wednesday (November 10 to 13)

During the upcoming event, rivers are expected to be at heightened vulnerability to rapid flow increases due to the wetter weather conditions of preceding weeks, as well as the long duration of the storms. However, cooler temperatures accompanying the storms may generate snow rather than rain at mid and high elevations, which could keep runoff and flow responses relatively subdued despite heavier precipitation totals.

.

Keep children and pets away from stream banks and watch for changing conditions, particularly if you live in low-lying areas or near waterways.

Riverbanks that look stable can be eroded beneath the surface, causing unstable ground that could collapse.

Please ensure your catch basins are clear of debris and leaves. If you notice your catch basins are clogged, please call the Operations Yard at 604-853-5485 or report through our City app.

For more information on what to do to prepare for heavy rainfall, please visit https://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/freshet/map_all_wsc.html