Former Chilliwack MLA Coulter Now Interim Provincial NDP Director

Chilliwack – Provincial Director of the BCNDP, Heather Stoutenburg, is moving on and former Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter will be the interim Provincial Director.

Coulter lost his seat on the October 19 Provincial Eleciton to Heather Maahs.

In a November 9 Facebook statement, Coulter noted : It feels like only yesterday that I walked into a ratty little campaign office full of scrappy volunteers to make phone calls for my local NDP candidate. Since then, I’ve worked on many campaigns and have been elected myself. I’ve done almost every job on local campaigns, was elected as a school trustee, worked at Provincial Office, was elected as an MLA and served in David Eby’s cabinet. I like to say that I walked into a campaign office and never left. Now I take on my next big challenge. The wonderful Provincial Director of the BCNDP, Heather Stoutenburg, is moving on and I’ll be the interim Provincial Director. I have big shoes to fill but I’m up for the challenge. This exciting new role will have me working with our incredible activists from around the province and my amazing colleagues from the caucus. We have a lot of work ahead of us but I know my BCNDP family is up for the challenge!

Former NDP Provincial Director Heather Stoutenburg posted to social media: Some personal news: after 8.5 years, 3 BC elections (plus one federal and 2 Ontario), 4 conventions, 4 Forward conferences, two leadership races, SO MUCH laughter, many tears, and untold liters of La Croix, I am leaving my post at the BC NDP. Working at the party was the privelege of a lifetime. BC’s New Democrats are the kindest, quirkiest, most tenacious, compassionate, difficult, and BRAVE crew I’ve ever been a part of. Their commitment to doing what’s right over what’s easy, and to putting people first above everything, humbles me every day. We don’t always agree but like any slightly dysfunctional family, by god do we go to bat for each other. There is no one I’d rather have in my corner than a fired up New Democrat who knows that this resolution does NOT go far enough. There are way, way too many people to thank for the support, solidarity, advice, pep talks, difficult conversations, late-night drinks, early morning phone calls, rides to the ferry, visits to the legislature, callings in, callings out, and custom slack emojis that have kept me sane through this wild ride. But in addition to my provincial office team past and present, my colleagues on both sides of the water in caucus and government, and our incredible activists who never stop fighting… I’ll specifically recognize Raj T. Sihota for mentoring me and roping me into this adventure, and Daniel A Coulter for taking the reins so I can leave. You’re gonna be amazing, Dan! For those asking, the only thing that’s next is a nice long break.