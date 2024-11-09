UFV Sports Friday – Rowing – Cascades Compete at Canadian University Rowing Championship

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades rowing club has had a strong fall competing against top competition at the Western Canadian University Rowing Championships on October 5, and last weekend at the Canadian University Rowing Championship.



The Cascades posted strong results at the Western Canadian University Rowing Championship.

Peter Inden finished fifth in his men’s LWT 1x heat.

Sophia Halas finishing third in the women’s junior varsity 1x, while Maya Drisner was close behind finishing fifth.

Aaron Hyde and Inden finished sixth in the men’s LWT 2x.

A composite varsity 8+ boat between UFV and SFU finished fifth.



The team also had multiple boats competing at the Burnaby Small Boat Invitational 4km race that weekend.

Inden finished 10th in the men’s 1x.

Alex Beauvillier and Hyde finished sixth in the 2x to advance to the final.

Halas and Drisner also advanced to the final, placing seventh.

Mikaela Barnes and Savannah Miley finished in 11th in the women’s 2x.



After solid performances throughout the weekend at the Canadian University Rowing Championship in Victoria, the team raced in the finals on November 3.

Mikaela Barnes finished third in the women’s 1x C Final with a time of 8:45.66.

Peter Inden finished sixth in the men’s LWT B Final with a time of 7:33.76.

Sophia Halas and Maya Drisner finished second in the B Final of the women’s 2x with a time of 7:57.09.

Aaron Hyde and Peter Inden finished fourth in the B final of the men’s LWT 2x with a time of 6:58.01.