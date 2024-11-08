Second Fraser Valley Record Fair – Princess Armory – Sunday November 10

Chilliwack – Fill the armory with ….records !

The Second Fraser Valley Record Fair will return to the Princess Armory, Sunday November 10.

The Fraser Valley’s largest record, CD and music memorabilia fair.

Browse 40+ tables of sweet, sweet music and music related things curated by collectors from across British Columbia.

As usual, admission is only $2 at the door!

If you would like to be a vendor at the Fraser Valley Record Fair, simply send an email to fraservalleyrecordfair@gmail.com and one of our organizers will get back to you promptly with all the details.

