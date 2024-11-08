Glow Langley Christmas Presents: “Enchanted Forest” – November 20 to December 28 (VIDEO)

Langley – The magic of the Enchanted Forest is waiting for you—don’t miss the most glowing event of the season! Mark your calendar, gather your loved ones, and get ready to experience the wonder of Glow Langley.

From November 20, 2024, to December 28, 2024, embark on a journey where nature whispers its secrets and the night glows with magic. Step into a realm where the forest comes alive in ways you’ve never imagined. Giant creatures roam, streams sing enchanting melodies, and trees talk, sharing stories of the wonders that await.

Glow Langley Garden Centre Facebook Page is here.



Discover the Crystal Palace: At the heart of our festival, the Crystal Palace stands tall, adorned with sparkling crystals. Climb its winding staircases to take in breathtaking views of the glowing world below—a picture-perfect backdrop for your holiday memories.



Wield Your Wand: Explore the forest with your Adventure Wand in hand! Borrow a wand at the Wand Shop (included with your ticket) and activate it to start exploring! Touch the Wand Adventure icons scattered around the venue to unlock hidden surprises, trigger magical effects, and uncover the secrets of the forest.



Every twist and turn in this wonderland reveals something new—a vibrant ecosystem teeming with glowing trees, fairies, and mushroom homes. Your magical field guide will lead you through the forest, helping you document the enchanted flora and fauna of this extraordinary land.