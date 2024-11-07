Winter Harp – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Tuesday December 10

Chilliwack — The magic of the holiday season is set to return to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with the beloved Winter Harp, a mesmerizing concert that has become a cherished tradition for audiences. Set to take the stage on December 10, this enchanting evening offers a journey back in time, weaving together the warmth of medieval instruments, glorious costumes, and the ethereal beauty of harp music.

Winter Harp is more than just a concert; it’s an immersive experience. The ensemble, renowned for their artistry and skill, performs a stunning repertoire of traditional carols and festive pieces that capture the essence of winter’s beauty. You will be transported through time by the captivating sounds of harps, drums, temple bells, flutes, bass flute, viola, and an assortment of rare instruments, from the bass psaltery, organistrum, hurdy-gurdy, and nyckelharpa, all played with the elegance and precision that Winter Harp is known for.

“Winter Harp concerts both evoke and create beautiful memories. We remember the Christmas trees we decorated, the joy of spending time with loved ones, the anticipation of Christmas morning. At Winter Harp the carols we perform and the stories and poems we read take people into their memories. They leave the concert with beautiful new ones,” says Winter Harp co-founder and musical director, Lori Pappajohn. “We’re looking forward to seeing old friends and new at the concerts.”

Since its first moving performance, Winter Harp has become renowned for delivering beautiful, soul-stirring performances. These concerts have become a must-see event during the holiday season, taking patrons right into the heart of Christmas — a place filled with joy, hope, and light. Don’t miss your chance to witness the wonders of Winter Harp and let yourself be swept up in this magical performance.

Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 10, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49, with Patron Program discounts available, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Winter Harp is generously sponsored by presenting sponsor: Odlum Brown. Additional sponsors include: HUB International,Canadian Tire, Smart Centres, Waterstone Law Group, O’Connor, Chartwell, Prime Signs, Myriad Technologies, Lock’s Pharmacy, Chilliwack Progress, British Columbia Arts Council, BC Live Performance Network, City of Chilliwack, Province of British Columbia, and Department of Canadian Heritage.