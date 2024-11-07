Search Suspended for Jane Whitehouse, Vehicle Found Near Harrison (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – NOVEMBER 7 UPDATE – A Statement from the Famnily of Jane Whitehouse:

Hi folks. Eileen, Jane’s daughter has asked me to provide an update.



HEARTACHE



The family met with SAR and the Langley RCMP yesterday for an in-depth review of the case. The details of each search was reviewed on a topographical map surrounding where Jane’s van was found.



Over 1000 hours of manpower for the searches plus planning were put into this intense task. Helicopters, drones with FLIR (forward looking infrared) and search dogs were deployed. SAR went over every possible route Jane could have traveled and covered many kilometers.



No heat signatures or scent were ever picked up. This coupled with the fact that one of Jane’s shoes was found by the van and the other further along the track (the spur road that is a narrow offshoot of the main forest service road) along a steep precipice has drawn the conclusion by both RCMP and SAR that Jane most likely slipped into the swollen waters of the creek and was carried further down. In the remote chance that she didn’t go into the waters, she most likely would have tried to find shelter in some underbrush and would have succumbed to hypothermia.



She has not been found. The chance of her surviving the fall into icy waters is pretty much non-existent. This is high altitude in the mountains with winter weather setting in. There’s snow and it’s now too dangerous to try to locate her.



The search has been suspended but the case is not closed. The search will be resumed in the summer once the water levels have diminished and it’s safer to do a recovery.



GRATITUDE



The family would like to thank the following:



Langley RCMP and Kent/Agassiz RCMP including Constables Amjad, Newman and Price and Corporal Shippit.



Neil and Anita from SAR including Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue Society, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Mission Search and Rescue Society, Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, Coquitlam Search and Rescue and Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue.



Their compassion, hard work and diligence in the investigation and search as well as assisting the family is greatly appreciated.



The family would also like to show appreciation to RL Dakin, Lisa Johannes Bisschop and Melanie Sora for putting together this FB group which handled media inquiries, pooled resources and engaged the public, resulting in not only tips on sightings of Jane, but pulling together community support that they had not known before. The experience of RL and Lisa should truly be recognized as managing something so dynamic can be stressful and challenging. With their skills and knowledge, tips, leads, requests and ideas were streamlined efficiently and effectively.



And finally, but most importantly, the family would like to thank everyone who engaged in this group and privately with thoughts, prayers, support and compassion. Eileen said she has personally felt the power of community at this difficult time and truly appreciates the sharing of information to keep the search for active for Jane.



With the search suspended, she is concerned that people will try to navigate the treacherous mountainside right now and she is urging everyone to not do that. The family is at peace with where things are now and with the recovery efforts slated to resume in the summer, we don’t want to see anyone injured or worse in attempts to find Jane. If anyone is in the area though and they do see something unusual or of curiosity, please report it to the RCMP and do not touch anything.



This is the last update for now. Much appreciation to you from all of us admin’ing this group. You have been amazing in your support and compassion.

October 28 ORIGINAL STORY — Langley RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jane Whitehouse who was reported missing on October 25, 2024.

Jane was last seen at approximately 10:10 am on October 25, 2024 in Aldergrove. Langley RCMP have confirmed that her vehicle was found stuck in a washout up East Harrison Road (East side of Harrison Lake).

Description of Jane:

Caucasian;

82 years;

5’1″ ft;

140 lbs;

medium build;

grey-blonde hair;

she was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jane is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

File # 2024-34830

From Don Pitcairn -Kent Harrison SAR – The Kent Harrison SAR Command trucks are set up in Harrison Hot Springs with search crews continuing to look for 82 year-old Jane Whitehouse whose vehicle was found stuck and abandoned near Cogburn beach.

