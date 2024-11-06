AbbyPD Need Dashcam Footage and Witnesses – October 29 Harwood Crescent Shots Fired Call

Abbotsford – On Tuesday October 29, 2024, AbbyPD responded to a report of an overnight shooting that occurred within the 3700 block of Harwood Crescent.

Shortly after 10AM a resident in the area discovered that their truck parked in front of their residence had been struck by several bullets and called the police. No one was injured in this incident.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is currently investigating. Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Gladwin Road from Maclure Road to Downes Road and along the 3700 block of Harwood Cres between 11:00 pm on October 28 and 1:00 am on October 29. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2024-45217