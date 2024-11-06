19th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS Raises Over $233,000

Richmond, BC – The PGA of BC and the ALS Society of BC celebrated another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS presented by Pacific Blue Cross at the recent PGA of BC Awards Celebration, held at River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, BC last week. This enduring partnership underscores the power of collaboration in the fight against ALS.

Since 2006, the Golfathon for ALS has united golf professionals and enthusiasts across British Columbia to raise awareness and critical funds for individuals affected by ALS in British Columbia and the Yukon. This year’s campaign generated over $233,000, bringing the total amount raised to over $3 million since its inception.

“Together with the support of Pacific Blue Cross, the funds raised through the Golfathon go towards services that directly benefit patients, caregivers, and families who have been affected by ALS,” said Donald Miyazaki, Executive Director for the ALS Society of BC. “With millions of dollars raised spanning almost two decades, participants and their donors have made a positive impact on increasing the quality of life of literally, thousands of individuals.”

The Golfathon for ALS has become a cornerstone event, with golfers playing from sunrise to sunset, lending their muscles to support those who have lost theirs to ALS. Dozens of participants at facilities throughout the province joined forces to raise vital funds for the Society’s patient services programs, helping to reduce financial burdens through the purchase equipment, provide psychological support, and transportation to medical appointments.

“We are incredibly grateful for what golf professionals continue to do for the ALS Society of BC. Some take part in the Golfathon as they have been personally affected by ALS, while others do it for their kind nature and to give back to their communities. That’s what makes golf professionals such incredible people. They care and they truly are heroes”, Miyazaki adds.

In 2024, over 100 participants at nearly 40 golf facilities across the province participated in the event, with the majority taking place in the month of June in conjunction with ALS Awareness month.