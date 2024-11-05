Provincially Funded Indoor Shelter Spaces Ready for 2024-25

Victoria – People experiencing homelessness in British Columbia will have access to warm, safe indoor spaces as winter weather arrives.

For a map of all permanent, temporary and EWR shelters throughout communities in B.C., visit: https://smap.bchousing.org/

For the most current information about warming centres in their area, people are encouraged to visit their local community website, X (formerly Twitter) or Facebook.

To learn more about HEARTH, visit:

https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/homelessness-services/HEART-HEARTH

For the most current information about Emergency Warming Centres opened in their area, people are encouraged to visit their local community website, X (formerly Twitter) or Facebook.

During winter weather emergencies, visit: www.EmergencyInfoBC.ca

and for information about how to stay safe, follow @EmergencyInfoBC on X.

The Province, through BC Housing, is funding 6,085 shelter spaces in 59 communities throughout B.C. this season, a 22% increase in spaces available compared to this time last year. These include permanent, temporary and extreme-weather response shelters, as well as HEARTH shelter spaces:

Permanent shelters: These shelters are typically open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, regardless of the weather, and provide services and meals to guests. There are 4,086 permanent shelter spaces operating throughout B.C.

Temporary shelters: These shelters are open every night and many shelters operate 24 hours a day and provide meals. Winter temporary shelters are seasonal and will operate until March 31, 2025, or April 30, 2025. There will be 1,169 temporary shelter spaces open throughout B.C., the majority of which opened on Nov. 1, 2024.

Extreme-weather response (EWR) shelters: These 668 spaces open overnight when a community issues an extreme-weather alert, such as during cold temperatures, snow or heavy rain. Communities determine what weather conditions necessitate an extreme-weather alert in co-ordination with BC Housing. EWR shelters are available from Oct. 15, 2024, until April 15, 2025.

Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) units: The Province is working with municipalities throughout B.C. to open new HEARTH-funded sites, which include temporary housing options as well as shelter spaces. There are 162 HEARTH shelter spaces open.

In the coming weeks and months, BC Housing will finalize operating agreements to open more shelter spaces this season as communities identify additional sites.

Additionally, through the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, the Province provides guidance and reimbursements to local authorities and First Nations for opening emergency warming centres during extreme weather to keep people safe.