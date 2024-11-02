UFV Sports Friday – First Volleyball Loss of the Season

Winnipeg/Fraser Valley – WVB: Attieh matches career high as Cascades suffer first loss of the season

Lauren Attieh put up a match-high 28 kills, but the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades suffered their first defeat of the season in a 3-2 decision to the University of Winnipeg Wesmen on Friday in Abbotsford.



The Cascades fell 25-23, 22-25, 13-25, 25-15, 14-16, to move to 4-1 on the season, while the Wesmen improve to 1-2.

The Cascades and the Wesmen get reacquainted on Saturday afternoon, with the first serve set for 3pm at the UFV Athletic Centre.

MVB: Cascades come close but fall in five to the Wesmen

The UFV Cascades came close, but were unable to get their first win of the season in a five-set battle with the Winnipeg Wesmen on Friday afternoon at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The Cascades fell 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 10-15, to see their record move to 0-5 on the season, while Winnipeg improves to 5-0.

The Cascades and the Wesmen get reacquainted on Saturday afternoon, with the first serve set for 4:45pm at the UFV Athletic Centre.