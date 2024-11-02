Tourism Mission Shuts Down Operations

Mission – In a shocking Facebook posting on Friday November 1, Tourism Mission announced it had ceased operations and asked for public support to try and re-boot the orgination. Coming as the Christmas season is starting, this took many by surprise, both in the media and tourism sectors:

Today, we’re reaching out with heavy hearts and a message that we hoped we’d never have to share. Tourism Mission, which has proudly served our community, championed local businesses, and welcomed countless visitors to the beauty of our beloved region, is closing its doors. For years, we have shared Mission’s hidden gems, celebrated its heart, and watched in awe as people from near and far discovered the wonders of Mission while keeping Mission wonderful.

We know that for locals, Tourism Mission has been more than just an information center or a website. It has been a place of connection, a bridge between our community’s past and future, and a resource for exploring, learning, and sharing Mission’s sense of place. We’ve been the friendly faces at community events, the organizers of other large events like Shine Bright and the annual Mission Movie Moment, the voices that cheered on local businesses, and the hands behind safety messages that kept both locals and visitors safe on our trails and roads. We’ve guided you through scenic routes, mapped out endless adventure, and found the perfect spaces for family moments and solo journeys alike.

We took pride in launching award-winning accessibility initiatives that aimed to make Mission a place where everyone could experience its beauty, regardless of ability. Our accessibility programs were more than just projects—they were a promise. A promise to those who often found travel challenging, a commitment to families who relied on accessible pathways and inclusive resources, and a reminder that Mission was a place for everyone. These efforts have been dear to our hearts, as we’ve worked tirelessly to create paths and provide services that allow every visitor to feel welcomed, respected, and empowered.

To the countless visitors who fell in love with Mission’s trails, rivers, and warm welcomes, thank you for choosing us. We can only hope the memories you carry of our town will continue to hold a special place in your hearts. To the local businesses we’ve proudly promoted, to the artists, musicians, and volunteers who brought magic to every event, we are grateful beyond words. You have all been family to us.

We want to acknowledge the ripple effects that this closure will bring to so many—small businesses, families, and community members who counted on Tourism Mission’s support. For those of you who found work, inspiration, or even a sense of belonging through our efforts, please know you’ve inspired us just as much in return. This is not an ending any of us wanted, but it’s the reality we face, and it is, quite honestly, heartbreaking.



So, to everyone who believed in us, who showed up, and who made Mission unforgettable, thank you. Let us carry forward this love for our community, and continue to celebrate Mission in every way we can. Because even though Tourism Mission is closing, our mission of pride, connection, and celebration will live on in every one of us.



From the bottom of our hearts,

Ema, Harleen and Lindsay.

The Tourism Mission and Film Team

From Mission Downtown Business Association” This is devastating for our community but we have hope with a collaborative plan! Let’s put our heads together!

NOTE – An addendum from Tourism Mission : Should you wish to share your thoughts with council or learn more about the budget process, there is an open discussion on Wednesday, November 6th, at the Mission Leisure Centre, with sessions from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.