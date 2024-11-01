UFV Sports Thursday – Opening Night for Hoops, Soccer MVP

Fraser Valley – MSOC: Brazinha named Canada West Men’s Soccer Player of the Year

The University of the Fraser Valley’s Mateo Brazinha has been named Canada West’s 2024 men’s soccer Player of the Year.

The third year forward from Port Coquitlam, B.C. delivered the most dynamic offensive season in UFV program history, leading the conference with nine assists and 17 points while setting new single-season program records for both categories. His eight goals also tied for the conference lead.

Brazinha is the first player to lead the conference in both goals and assists since UBC’s Gagandeep Dosanjh did it in 2012.

He is now the first UFV men’s soccer player to win the award.

WBB: Tuchscherer scores 17 as Cascades fall in season opener

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades fell short 58-80 in their opening game of the season against the UBC Thunderbirds on a gritty opening Thursday evening. The intensity of the game became a scrappy, physical, fight at the UFV Athletic Centre.

With the win UBC moves to 1-0 on the season, while UFV drops to 0-1.

The Cascades now head on the road to finish off their opening weekend of games, as they head to Victoria for a battle with the Vikes on Saturday at 5pm. The game can be seen live and on demand at gocascades.ca

MBB: Ologhola shines at both ends of the court as Cascades drop close decision on opening night

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades battled all night, but came up one shot short in their season opening game against the UBC Thunderbirds on Thursday at the UFV Athletic Centre. The Cascades, who came in ranked 11 in the annual Canada West Coaches poll dropped a 75-72 decision to the Thunderbirds who were placed at No. 2 in that same list.

With the win UBC moves to 1-0 on the season, while UFV drops to 0-1.

The Cascades now head on the road to finish off their opening weekend of games, as they head to Victoria for a battle with the Vikes on Saturday at 7pm. The game can be seen live and on demand at gocascades.ca