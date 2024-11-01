Mission Raceway’s Gerry Epp Dies

Mission – From Mission Raceway Park : Mission Raceway is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Gerry Epp on October 31st 2024.

Gerry was one of the founding members of Lordco Super Combo Series, and a respected racer at Mission Raceway Park, and all of Division 6, racing his 1966 Ford Mustang.

A constant at every Lordco Super Combo race or Langley Loafers Old Time Drags, often in the Winners Circle, Gerry was Runner Up in Lordco Super Combo in 2022 and placed 4th in 2023. Gerry was also a familiar face around the track in 2024.

Gerry leaves his loving wife Judy Epp, daughter Vonda (Colin), sons Ryan ( Kim) Josh (Jill) as well as 8 grandchildren. He also leaves behind his many friends- including one of his life long cherished friends TLD.

Photo: Les Puchala Photography