AbbyPD Need Help to Find 80 Year Old “Ralph”

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating 80-year-old Ralph.

Ralph was last seen at 10PM Halloween night in the 33100 block of Marshall Road. Ralph was not dressed for the weather conditions, and it is believed that he is on foot. Family members are extremely concerned explaining that Ralph suffers from dementia and that he can travel long distances walking.

Ralph is described as Caucasian, 6′ tall, a very slim build and has reddish-grey hair. He was seen wearing a thin Blue Jays jacket with grey sleeves, grey pants and has blue and grey lace-up shoes.

The police are very concerned for Ralph’s well-being and are actively searching for him. If you have any information or you locate Ralph, please call 911 or the AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2024-45797