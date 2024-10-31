Mission RCMP Trying to Find Missing Kayaker Kenneth Sookocheff

Mission – Mission RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Kenneth Sookocheff, who was reported missing on October 27. He was last seen around October 20.



Kenneth lives on a houseboat on the Fraser River, in the area directly south of Mission City. A red kayak and lifejacket that he kept on shore is missing, although it is unknown whether he used it recently, or whether it may have been taken by someone else. A shoreline search by Mission Search and Rescue did not locate any sign of Kenneth or the kayak.



Description of Kenneth Sookocheff:



• Caucasian male

• 65 years old

• 5 ft 8 in (173 cm)

• Grey hair

• Blue eyes

• Usually wears glasses, and sometimes gumboots



If you have information that could help to locate Kenneth Sookocheff, or if you have information about a red plastic kayak in or along the Fraser River in the Mission area is urged to contact Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

2024 Mission RCMP – Missing – Kenneth Sookocheff